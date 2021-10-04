Allergy Diagnostics Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.1% – Use of mHealth and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis;

The use of mHealth for the diagnosis of rhinitis is currently limited, with a small number of mHealth tools for allergic rhinitis (AR) diagnosis published in peer-reviewed journals. Recent developments in integrated biosensors, wireless communication, and power harvesting techniques generate a new breed of point-of-care devices. However, AR is a very common disease. Any diagnostic device connected to a smartphone (e.g., peak nasal inspiratory flow meters or intranasal biosensors) would need to be inexpensive to be affordable.

The monitoring of the control of allergic multimorbidity (rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and asthma) has been approached by several apps. Allergymonitor, for example, helps in monitoring the symptoms and medication intake, which is then matched to local pollen concentrations. Similarly, the MASK (Mobile Airways Sentinel Network) MASK-Air, initially called Allergy Diary, uses a visual analog scale (VAS) for eye, nose, & asthma symptoms, work impairment, and a global assessment. The data collected by the users of this app have led to new insights on work productivity, treatment patterns, and phenotypes of allergic diseases.

Mobile health in food allergy plays a promising role for different stakeholders, including patients and patient organizations, doctors, and allergy organizations but also the food industry. Within food allergy, different levels of medical management can be approached by mHealth tools.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701

“North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021.”

Based on region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations.

The major players operating in this allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Erba Group (UK).

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701

“Inhaled allergens are expected to hold the largest share of the market”

Based on allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2020, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing environmental pollution and rising pollen coupled with other factors such as fungus, mold, and dust.

“Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market.

Based on end user, segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=232871701