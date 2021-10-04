Lucintel Forecasts Food Authenticity Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%

According to the recent study the food authenticity testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing international trade complexities in the supply chain and demand for food authentication services.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food authenticity testing market by target testing (meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, and adulteration & false labeling), technology (PCR-based, LC-MS/MS, and isotope), food tested (meat, dairy, and processed foods), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Adulteration & false labeling market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on target testing, the food authenticity testing market is segmented into meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, and adulteration & false labeling. Lucintel forecasts that the adulteration & false labeling market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as there are an increasing number of food frauds due to the complexity of the supply chain.

“Within the food authenticity testing market, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based segment is expected to remain the largest technology”

Based on technology, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its molecular technique that uses DNA for the analysis of meat and food products, providing precise results on testing.

“North America will dominate the food authenticity testing market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period over the forecast period because the increasing number of international trade for food materials in the North American countries, such as the US, has compelled manufacturers to comply with the labeling requirement and authenticity confirmation in foods.

Major players of food authenticity testing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SGS, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, ALS, and LGC Science are among the major food authenticity testing providers.

