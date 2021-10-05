New Book by Edward Bonner

Posted on 2021-10-05 by in Education // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Edward Bonner: Mystic Eternity

The titles of Edward V. Bonner’s poetry suggest many ways in which these poems express his personal experiences and connect his thoughts to the universal search for true meanings of many of our realities. Most of the poems examine the themes of beauty and risk, pleasure and danger, in the context of one of three kinds of relationships: to romantic partners, to the spiritual world, and to the world of nature. But while these concerns are shared by much of humanity, Bonner’s poems sound consistently personal.

Edward Bonner grew up in a rough area of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, a small mill town called Hazelwood. An avid outdoorsman, he holds degrees in business and aeronautics, an A&P license, and 6th degree black belt in Shotokan karate. He is the author of poetry collections One Kiss – Just One Kiss, Purple Dawn, Beauty and Wickedness, and Through the Eyes of a Lost Boy. A regular contributor to Adelaide Literary Magazine, he is the Finalist of the Adelaide Voices Literary Contest 2018.

 

Title:  Mystic Eternity

Author:  Edward Bonner
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1954351738
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  174 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution