New Book by Edward Bonner

The titles of Edward V. Bonner’s poetry suggest many ways in which these poems express his personal experiences and connect his thoughts to the universal search for true meanings of many of our realities. Most of the poems examine the themes of beauty and risk, pleasure and danger, in the context of one of three kinds of relationships: to romantic partners, to the spiritual world, and to the world of nature. But while these concerns are shared by much of humanity, Bonner’s poems sound consistently personal.

Edward Bonner grew up in a rough area of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, a small mill town called Hazelwood. An avid outdoorsman, he holds degrees in business and aeronautics, an A&P license, and 6th degree black belt in Shotokan karate. He is the author of poetry collections One Kiss – Just One Kiss, Purple Dawn, Beauty and Wickedness, and Through the Eyes of a Lost Boy. A regular contributor to Adelaide Literary Magazine, he is the Finalist of the Adelaide Voices Literary Contest 2018.

Title: Mystic Eternity

Author: Edward Bonner

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1954351738

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 174 pages

Formats: Paperback

