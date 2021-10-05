American Colonial Capital Offers Help with Investment Information and Resources

Newport Beach, USA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Real estate investing has never been easier. American Colonial Capital has many opportunities to achieve a positive return on investment (“ROI”) in real estate investment. Investments range from REIT investment funds, annuity investments, long-term fixed investment returns, and short-term REIT investments, but there are few opportunities that provide monthly dividend payments paid to investors tied to a real estate and REITinvestment strategy. Now, investors have this unique opportunity to create a monthly income stream as part of real estate and REIT investment strategy and monitor investments in real-time.

American Colonial Capital, LLC offers clients investment information and options and to optimize real estate and REIT investment strategy and realize positive returns on an annual and monthly basis. American Colonial Capital makes the process intuitive by tracking the performance, return on investment, and monthly payments paid directly to investors related to their real estate investment portfolio via an online investment portal that is similar to an online REIT investment calculator.

Everyone realizes that certain real estate investment funds and investment are better than others, and that not all of them yieldthe same return. American Colonial strives to take the guess work out of the real estate investment process and be transparent to investors on how investment are performing.

Shahvand Aryana, American Colonial Capital’s founder and Chairman of the Board stated: “Each real estate investment property has its own inherent value, and one property is often worth more than another. Therefore, in the real estate investment business, it’s essential for performing real estate fund managers to be insightful and have comprehensive due diligence processes in place to allow investors value real estate properties for positive ROI returns over the short, mid and long-term. Even though the elements of each real estate asset varies from property to property, the extensive analysis and due diligence required by the best real estate fund management teams in evaluating each property are consistent to determining true asset value, and this information is shared with investors through an online portal.”

American Colonial Capital offers clients an online dashboard of information and a straightforward investment property calculator built in to evaluate investment opportunities and assist with making intelligent real estate investment decisions. Theproperty investment calculator shows metrics and numbers associated with a real estate property to reach a sound investment decision and the dashboard assists investors in determining the amount of money required to put into a real estate investment related to their individual investment thresholds.

In addition, investors can download the investment property calculator to their mobile device to make calculations on the goand share with friends. This is an important feature for many real estate investors because they make educated decisions in a timely way and now they have a resource at their fingertips for mobile, tablet or smart phone viewing. Using the investment property calculator empowers investors with up to date investing metrics to make informed decisions regarding return on investment in real time.

American Colonial Capital helps clients make educated investment decisions. Their online tools and staff assist clientsevery step of the way to understand how the process worksbefore investing. Ultimately, they take the hassle out of real estate investing, understanding value, and monitoring and tracking real estate investment performance in a direct and transparent manner. American Colonial Capital, LLC (Shahvand Aryana) is a private, real estate, and investment company focused on acquiring, developing, financing, and managing real estate assets. The company takes an asset-based and asset-diversification approach to real estate investing to provide downside investment protection and consistent yield. American Colonial Capital invests in properties for its own account, participates in joint ventures, and provides strategic advice to clients on complex real estate transactions through its affiliates, sponsors, and advisors. To learn more about this approach, strategy, and opportunities to earn competitive returns on real estate backed investments; please visit American Colonial Capital at http://americancolonialcapital.com

About American Colonial Capital:

Contact:

Shahvand Aryana

American Colonial Capital

The Buy-and-Build Private Equity Platform Company

Newport Beach

833-504-6837

Shah@americancolonialcapital.com