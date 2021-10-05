Painless Hemorrhoids Treatment – Easier Than What You Think

DUBAI, UAE, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Hemorrhoids are a very common condition, with about 4.4% estimated prevalence in the general population worldwide. They are swollen, enlarged veins, found inside and outside the rectum and anus. Although most people develop hemorrhoids, they don’t necessarily bother everyone. However, for some people, hemorrhoids tend to be uncomfortable, painful, itchy, and lead to rectal bleeding, often right after a bowel movement.

Hemorrhoids can be external (found underneath the skin around the anus), internal (found inside the rectum), or internal-external comprising both types. Dr. Antonio Privitera, renowned proctologist and speaker explains, “A simple examination can confirm a hemorrhoid diagnosis. When they are external or they protrude out of the anus, they can be clearly seen o visual inspection. A small instrument (anoscope) is used to identify internal hemorrhoids that are not prolapsing. Although a very common condition, patients tend to worry, especially when they bleed right after a bowel movement. This is why we recommend a consultation to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other conditions.”

Minor hemorrhoids are usually treated with topical creams and home remedies. Over-the-counter medications containing lidocaine, witch hazel, or hydrocortisone can help relieve the pain. Additionally, patients are asked to drink more water, eat fibrous foods or take fiber supplements and use a sitz bath to manage the symptoms. Sometimes laxatives and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are also prescribed.

“If a patient has larger hemorrhoids that are painful and greatly interfere with their daily life, we recommend hemorrhoid surgery. Although surgery may sound serious, various painless and minimally invasive procedures can be done on an outpatient or same day surgery basis,” says Dr. Privitera.

Generally, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 hemorrhoids, procedures such as rubber band ligation or Sclerotherapy are recommended. Both these surgeries are performed as outpatient procedures and are minimally invasive. Apart from a dull discomfort that passes within days, these procedures provide a long-term solution for hemorrhoids. For Grade 3 hemorrhoids and above, Stapled Hemorrhoidopexy, laser hemorrhoidoplasty, and infrared coagulation are also alternatives to traditional Hemorrhoidectomy. All these procedures are also less painful and have a faster healing rate. “While there are various, less painful, less invasive hemorrhoid surgeries, the most effective procedure for recurring hemorrhoids is Hemorrhoidectomy. However, these days, we recommend it as a last resort to patients who are not good candidates for any of the other procedures,” adds Dr. Privitera.

Although a painful condition, hemorrhoids are not dangerous. But some of the symptoms of hemorrhoids overlap with that of other conditions, including fatal ones like colorectal cancer. therefore, to get a proper diagnosis, it is important to visit your proctologist in Dubai. If you suffer from any of the uncomfortable symptoms mentioned above, consult with Dr. Antonio Privitera at NMC Royal Hospital today.