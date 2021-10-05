American artist Mateo Blanco makes first film debut

ORLANDO, FL, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Over the years, Mateo Blanco has had great success in the world of art and entertainment. He’s been a popular talk show host and TV personality, is an accomplished opera singer who’s performed for President Bush, and his sculptures and mixed media pieces are displayed in museums across the world.

Now, Blanco is taking his talents – and his personal story – to the big screen with “Caged Bird,” a short documentary about his artistic journey and Colombian heritage.

“It was such an honor to work with Mateo – his struggles and success resonated with me in a way I never expected. In many facets, we’re all caged birds, and what Mateo represent is the true meaning to be free,” said Emmanuel Simms, the director.

“Caged Bird” will premiere on Oct. 2 with showings at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at CMX Cinemas Plaza Café in Orlando, Blanco’s home city. It will then be entered in FusionFest this November. FusionFest celebrates the people and many different cultures that make up Central Florida by educating, sharing stories, collaborating and breaking down barriers of fears and division. To learn more about the film festival or to book tickets, click here.

“I’m so honored to be featured in ‘Caged Bird’ and be able to share my Colombian culture, art and journey on the big screen,” said Blanco. “My mission in life is to spread happiness and love everywhere I go. By sharing my story in this documentary, I hope it inspires others to spread their wings and fly.”

Known for his unconventional use of mediums and edible materials, Mateo Blanco is a world-renowned visual and vocal artist. His most noteworthy projects include intricate portraits of Dolly Parton created with cloth and string, Jennifer Lawrence recreated in peanuts, and Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” made entirely of sugar crystals. Blanco’s work can be found in museums and private collections worldwide, including exhibits such as Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums.

To view Blanco’s art and other projects, visit https://www.artsy.net/artist/mateo-blanco.

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco stands out for using unusual materials to create works of art, which have captured the attention of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! His art is sold at ArtSpace Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables, Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton and Biba Gallery in Palm Beach . Some of his pieces have been displayed at Orlando Museum of Art, Disney Springs and Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando. Blanco was born in Miami in September 1981. Blanco is also a talented opera singer. He sang a birthday celebration for President George H.W. Bush. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.

