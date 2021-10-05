Zolo Study Reveals the 10 Best Neighbourhood to Buy vs. Rent in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Canada, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — A new study by real estate marketplace Zolo ranks the best neighbourhoods to buy a single-family home in the City of Calgary.

By examining sales data, rental rates, crime statistics, as well as lifestyle scores, this Zolo study was able to find and rank the best communities to buy a single-family home.

According to the study, the top 10 neighbourhoods to buy a home in Calgary in 2021 are:

Abbeydale, NE Livingston, N Southview, E Bonavista Downs, SE Cityscape, NE Queensland, SE Vista Heights, NE Woodbine, SW Scarboro/Sunalta West, CC Deer Ridge, SW

The aim of the study and the neighbourhood ranking is to determine which neighbourhoods a first-time homebuyer should buy a home, rather than rent.

Zolo compared data for more than 180 communities in the City of Calgary. This data included average house sale prices for the last three years, rental market rates for both 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, crime rates, as well as WalkScores and TransitScores for each neighbourhood.

To determine the rank, Zolo calculated and weighed each factor using the following formula:

Affordability (40%)

Cost comparison between rent vs buy (30%)

Amenity score (10%)

Crime rate (20%)

Click here, to read the full report.

About Zolo

Zolo is one of Canada’s most popular and trusted national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up the way they buy, sell, rent, finance and learn about real estate.

