High Quality Pool Services Shared New Clients’ Testimonials

Bethesda, MD, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — High Quality Pool Services is 5-star pool services provider in Bethesda, MD whose work has been recognized as cost-efficient, timely, and highly professional. These days, a company presented a new set of clients’ testimonials on its official website. Namely, some new High Quality Pool Services customers have shared their experience with the company and its work.

Pool closing in Bethesda, MD is one of the most wanted pool services done by High Quality Pool Services as soon as the cold weather comes. This procedure prepares a pool for the winter and period without visitors. Only a regularly maintained and timely closed pool can last for many years. High Quality Pool Services takes care of the pool water, bottom, walls and surrounding area using special tools and pool equipment. Pool closing service includes special care for the pool pump and filters, as well. In the end, pool technicians from High Quality Pool Services place a special cover that is going to protect the client’s pool.

Pool resurfacing in Maryland is one of the services provided by High Quality Pool Services. There are some reliable signs that pool surfacing is needed. If plaster is peeling or becomes rough, or a pool has structural cracks, rust stains or signs of discoloration, pool resurfacing is one of the necessary activities in the future. Pool owners hire professionals from High Quality Pool Services to start with the resurfacing if they notice that fiberglass fibers have started to wear off, as well. Each step in the pool resurfacing in Maryland done by High Quality Pool Services is done with the top-most attention and paying attention to details.

High Quality Pool Services provides pool renovation in Bethesda, MD. This company is ready to listen to a client’s plans and requests and offers the best pool renovation projects. It is going to be timely and cost-efficient so that the pool owner has no worries about unexpected pool renovation costs. High Quality Pool Services carries out every pool renovation paying attention to the smallest details during the procedure. The result is a completely renovated pool that stands out in the neighborhood.

High Quality Pool Services is a trustworthy pool services provider in Bethesda, MD. Its teams consist of well-coordinated experienced pool technicians who give their best to be by the client’s pool ASAP. High Quality Pool Services works with the newest tools and pool equipment practicing the proven pool procedures of the highest quality.

For more information, please visit: https://hqpoolservices.com/

Contact info:

Company: High Quality Pool Services

Address: 10318 Strathmore Hall St #406, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Phone: (301) 693-1337

Email: highqualitypoolservices@gmail.com

Website: https://hqpoolservices.com/

Contact Person: Stevan Terzic