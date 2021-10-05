GreenTree Electronics LTD. Introduces Their Services

GreenTree Electronics Services

Posted on 2021-10-05

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a Leading Distributor of Electronic Components Manufacturers and Distributer of Integrated Circuits. For over 20 years in the electronic industry, they are providing electronic components and services to global industries.

GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and provides Authentication and Testing of electronic components and value-added services. GreenTree has a Service License Agreement with White Horse Laboratories for testing and authentication electronic components.

  1. Quality Inspection: This service includes – Microscopy Inspection, Electrical Measurement, Marking Permanency, Dimensions Measurement, Compliance to Order and Datasheet, Storing and packaging.
  2. Testing and Authentication: GreenTree Electronics offers a firm-form warranty to customers by testing and authenticating electronic components in a test laboratory. Testing- Documentation and Packaging Inspection (DPI), Microscope External Visual Inspection (EVI), Remarking and Resurfacing Tests (MPT and RTS), X-ray Florescence (XRF) Material Analysis, X-ray Analysis, Solderability Testing, Heated Chemical Testing (HCT), Decapsulation and Die Analysis, Comprehensive and Electrical Testing, Functional Testing.
  3. Obsolete Electronics Components: GreenTree Electronics provide authenticated, reliable, and genuine obsolete electronic components with complete authentication and traceability tests according to customer requirement.
  4. Excess Inventory: GreenTree Electronics offers inventory management programs to fulfill specific requirements. They suggest professional management of obsolete and excess components to improve the supply chain process.
  5. Engineering consult: GreenTree Electronics offers free engineering consult to help customers choose the most suitable programmable device by taking under consideration the Cost, I/O’s, Power consumption, integrated blocks, Footprint, Speed, and operational temperature grade.

