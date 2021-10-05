GreenTree Electronics LTD. Introduces Their Services

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a Leading Distributor of Electronic Components Manufacturers and Distributer of Integrated Circuits. For over 20 years in the electronic industry, they are providing electronic components and services to global industries.

GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a leading independent distributor of electronic components and provides Authentication and Testing of electronic components and value-added services. GreenTree has a Service License Agreement with White Horse Laboratories for testing and authentication electronic components.