On the occasion of World Environment Day, Goldstab organics plants 1000 saplings for a better future

Gujarat, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — We’re in the midst of a climate crisis. Our forests are burning, communities are flooding, our oceans are choking with plastic, and the earth’s surface temperature is rising. Australian wildfires in 2020, drought in East Africa, Cyclones in various parts of Asia and the rising mercury level across the globe have put us all into thinking where we are heading. And one of the major reasons for this is the rapid deforestation. Trees are very important for the survival of any living creature.

On this occasion, Rajeev Mehendale, the Founder and Director at Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd. says, “When you plant a tree, you don’t just plant a sapling but hope. We first resorted to deforestation and made space for more buildings. Globalization has been hurting us for decades and if not for plantation drives, the carbon footprint would have risen at a steep rate”.

With this understanding, Goldstab took the initiative and responsibility to create its green footprints for a better atmosphere and improve carbon stock in the tree cover outside forest areas. We are doing our bit by making a commitment to be an “oxygen neutral” organization. Goldstab produces 10,000 MT of Litharge (Lead Oxide) per year, which consumes 700 MT of atmospheric oxygen. Every full-grown tree generates around 118 kgs of oxygen in a year. Hence, we have committed to plant 5400 trees so that we give back to nature what we have consumed. Out of this we planted 1600 trees in Village Kalgam in 2019.

Further, on 5th June 2021, the World Environment Day, Goldstab Social Welfare Foundation did a plantation drive of 1000 saplings in association with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) and Sarigam Industries Association (SIA) taking the total plantation to 2600. The plot of land for planting the remaining 2800 trees is finalized at Village Karambele and the plantation will be completed shortly.

About Goldstab Organics: Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Kalpataru Organics Pvt. Ltd.) was founded in 1997 by two dynamic entrepreneurs with a vision to create a world-class company serving the polymer industry with high quality products and superior service to the customers. The small start-up has blossomed into a large, professionally-managed organization.