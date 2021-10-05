LondonHouse Chicago Offers Comfortable Hotel Rooms in Downtown Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — LondonHouse Chicago is pleased to announce they offer comfortable hotel rooms with an excellent view of Downtown Chicago. Each room has a modern style that makes stays in the city more enjoyable.

LondonHouse Chicago provides various room sizes to meet their guests’ needs, including suites, double rooms, and king rooms. Every room comes with free Wi-Fi, a 55-inch smart TV, in-room mini fridge, coffee maker, luxurious linens, a sitting chair, and more. Guests can make themselves comfortable while staying in the heart of the city, close to many of the major attractions. Each room has fantastic views of the Chicago River, Lake Michigan, or the Magnificent Mile.

At LondonHouse Chicago, they have carefully decorated their rooms with a combination of modern and traditional style, making their guests feel more at home. Individuals staying at the hotel can take advantage of numerous amenities, including a fitness center, spa, and valet parking, making the convenient downtown location less stressful for their guests.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable hotel rooms offered can find out more by visiting the LondonHouse Chicago website or by calling 1-312-357-1200.

Company: LondonHouse Chicago

Address: 85 East Wacker Dr

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-312-357-1200