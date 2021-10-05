Studio52 Featured in the List of Top Video Production Companies in Saudi Arabia

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, is proud to be included in Clutch’s list of “Top Video Production Companies in Saudi Arabia”.

Being able to bag the fifth spot as one of the top video production companies in Saudi Arabia in the list released by Clutch is a moment of pride for us at Studio52. After a careful evaluation, Clutch first ranks all companies, and then the company’s services, client base, case studies, and media and social network presence are analyzed. A total of 44 firms have made it to the 2021 List of Top Video Production Companies in Saudi Arabia.

As a top-ranked video production company in Saudi Arabia, Studio52 produces compelling videos that connect with your audience. Our award-winning creative team brings deep experience across all phases of the video production process. We work with our clients from pre-production, production, post-production to distribution. Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients and committed to delivering quality results every time. We have served 5000+ customers with great product videos, animation videos, explainer videos, corporate videos for their advertising and marketing needs.

Clutch is an independent research platform based in Washington that features in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders. It collects client feedback and analyzes industry data, arming businesses with the insights and analysis they need to connect and tackle challenges with confidence. Based on their analysis they publish the names of the top firms in a relevant field. We are delighted to be listed as one of the top 20 live events production companies in the UAE.

About Studio52:

Studio 52 first started its operations in 1977 and has evolved into a unique combination of creative media production, technology, and creative digital design agency with our regional head office in Dubai.

We are a go-to and reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360* VR, Digital Marketing company.

We now operate full-fledged operations in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. We embrace change. We drive it by setting new standards. Top-class customer service is at the core of our operations. Once a client works with us, they always work with us. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are because of them. Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv