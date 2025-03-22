Diversity Training Company Expands Online eLearning Options for Remote Employees

Nashville, TN, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 has presented new workplace learning challenges as a result of social distancingand stay-at-home orders. Even after such orders are lifted, companies may opt to keep employees working remotely when possible.

To support distance learning, Diversity Builder, Inc.has reformatted its onsite training programs as webinars, added to its online class offerings, and continued to offer trainer-led employee remote coaching. Although many office spaces are now located at employees’ homes, the issues of diversity and inclusionremain. Many organizations are investing in their employees through professional development inareas of diversity, turning crisis into opportunity.

Diversity Builder has responded to work-from-home learning challenges by creating innovative diversity-driven digital content. The online class titled Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace includes modules on unconscious bias focuses on the science of bias and addressing bias at work. The course equips employees with workplace tools and actionable strategies to progress in cultural awareness and intentional inclusion.

Company CEO Rachel Stanton stated, “Now is the time to expand diversity and inclusion efforts. Our company has restructured our training options to reach employees where they work using educational technology. Diversity and inclusion training contributes to employees feeling more valued, less isolated, and empowered to do their best work.”

Diversity Builder webinars offer a live solution to support employees and teams at home by building skills to work with diverse populations, across cultures, and through the digital divide.

Diversity Builder has added new eLearning courses to address workplace-at-home culture and employee wellness.

The entire catalogue includes hundreds of online courses including the following popular titles:

· Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

· Working from Home Effectively

· Managing Remote Employees

· Sexual Harassment Prevention

Online classes are self-directed and can easily be integrated in a home environment.

Diversity Builder’s webinar topics now include how to work from home effectively, managing remote teams, and collaboration best practices.

Diversity Builder trainers areforging new learning pathsto enable employees to cope and even thrive during this pandemic.

Diversity Builder enhances workplace cultures through training and consulting that results in increased engagement, inclusion, diversity and equity.Online and onsite classes are designed to resolve unconscious bias, expand cross-cultural competencies, and reduce occurrences of sexual harassment.

Diversity Builder, Inc. is a certified Women Owned Small Business and a member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Learn more by visiting Diversity Builder.

