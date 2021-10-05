Experience and Enjoy Fresh Airflow with Crownline 10” Stand Circulator Fan – CF-254

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a leading provider of domestic & kitchen appliances at very reasonable pricing in the UAE. We offer an extensive range of household products with 100% quality assurance. Our company offers Crownline 10” Stand Circulator Fan – CF-254 online that is capable of superb air cooling in your roomand that too at the most affordablerate!

Crownline 10” Stand Circulator Fan – CF-254 is the best choice for indoors like room, office, etc. Air circulator fans give their best to keep the whole room cool and fresh.

Below are some features which make you clear and confident about buying this product:

This air circulator fan is height-adjustable varying from 64cm to 79cm, so you can conveniently position it at a comfortable angle anywhere.

Twelve hours timer on/off helps you to sleep conveniently at night.

The 3D oscillation angel gives you an optional choice on horizontal and vertical oscillation.

It is easy to control the unit remotely within 6 meters or by the touch control panel system.

It makes a low noise, high-efficiency BLDC motor.

30-speed air volume control & 3 wind modes (natural, regular, and sleeping breeze)

This air circulation fan offers variable speed functions to adjust to your room’s ventilation requirements. Using this Smart Air Circulation fan’s control, you can conveniently change its speed settings as per your need.

