All You Need To Know About Carbon Steel Flanges and Their Types

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Carbon Steel Flanges is an iron-carbon alloy with up to 2.1 weight percent carbon. Carbon steels do not have a minimum specified content of other alloying elements, but they do frequently contain manganese. Carbon steel flanges have a lower melting point due to their high carbon content.

Western Steel Agency is a top Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturer in Mumbai, India. Precision and high-quality raw materials were used in our manufacturing. We provide a variety of flanges, including slip-on flanges, blind flanges, weld neck flanges, and many others.

A105 forged carbon steel is the most commonly used material grade today, with sizes ranging from 1/2“ – 24” in ASME B16.5, 26” – 60” in ASME B16.47, and 26” – 96” in B16.1 (for temperatures ranging from ambient to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and pressures ranging from 20 to 6,170 psi).

Carbon steel flanges are an appealing solution for a variety of industrial applications due to their wide temperature and pressure range, and they have proven to be one of the least expensive pricing options.

Carbon Steel Flanges Types

1. Slip On Flanges

Slip on flanges are a popular type of pipe flange that accepts pipe into the bore/center of the flange for welding around both the pipe’s Outer Diameter (OD) and the interior side of the connection.

2. Blind Flanges

A blind flange is a piece of solid steel with no bore that is used to close off a line.Blinds provide a well-formed termination point or rerouting of the media in question towards another portion of the pipe assembly because the majority of flange connections allow air or fluid to pass through an interior opening.

3. Weld Neck Flanges

Weld neck flanges are the most common type of flange, with a neck extension and a weld bevel at the end. This flange is intended to be butt welded directly to the pipe to provide a superior and relatively natural form connection. This is almost always the type of flange connection used in larger sizes and higher pressure classes.

4. Socket Weld Flanges

Socket weld flangesare a less common but just as effective connection for flanges requiring less overall available space than a traditional weld neck flange, with a counterbore in the centre to allow for a clean pipe weld into the socket.

When weld necks and slip ons are required, these are an excellent substitute. They are typically supplied in smaller nominal pipe sizes.

5. Lap Joint Flanges

Lap Joint Flanges are a less common type of flange that has an extended hub and a machined radius at the flat face’s base. This curved radius allows for the installation of a stub end pipe fitting.

This flange is designed to saddle over a stub end fitting for rotation. The pair is an excellent choice for situations where the connection must be constantly removed and reinstalled in order to be inspected. This combination allows the lap joint to be rotated over the stub end for accurate bolting.

6. Orifice Flanges

Orifice flangesare used in conjunction with orifice metres to measure the flow rate of liquids or gases in a pipeline. Pressure “Tappings” are machined into the orifice flange in pairs, mostly on two sides, directly opposite each other. This eliminates the need for separate orifice carriers or pipe wall tappings.

Orifice Flanges generally come with either Raised Faces or RTJ (Ring Type Joint) facings. For all intensive purposes, they are the same as weld neck and slip on flanges with additional machining.

