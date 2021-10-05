Top quality Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes Manufacturer in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Tirox Steel is amongst the leading Carbon Steel pipes and tubes manufacturers in India. We hold a huge market share among other companies, as Carbon steel pipe manufacturers in India. Our name also emerges amongst the top Carbon steel tube manufacturers in India. We are top quality Seamless Carbon steel pipes manufacturers in India. Our Carbon steel tubes are of unsurpassed quality.

An introduction to Carbon Steel pipes

Carbon steel pipes are divided into three categories based on their chemical composition: low carbon steel, medium carbon steel, and high carbon steel (ie, carbon content). Low carbon steel, often known as mild steel, has a carbon content of 0.10 to 0.30 percent. Low carbon steel is simple to work with in procedures like forging, welding, and cutting. It is widely used in the production of chains, rivets, bolts and shafts.

Carbon steel having a carbon content of 0.25 percent to 0.60 percent is referred to as medium carbon steel. There are several types of steel, including killed steel, semi-killed steel, and boiling steel. It may contain a little quantity of manganese in addition to carbon (0.70 percent to 1.20 percent ). It is utilised in vast amounts to create various mechanical parts in addition to being used as a building material. High carbon steel, often known as tool steel, has a carbon content ranging from 0.60 percent to 1.70 percent.

Application of Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes.

Building foundations

Transporting natural gases or oil

Boiler and condenser tubes

Transporting wastewater

Chemical Processing

High-pressure applications

Transporting sewage

Bollard construction

Shipbuilding

Shoring

Trash enclosures

Distillers

OEM applications

