Imerys Minerals (UK) and Keltech Energies (India) are the Key Players in the Perlite Market

The global perlite market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market is projected to witness decent growth in the near future, owing to the wide application in various end use industries of perlite ranging from construction industry. Increasing demand from APAC will further drive the growth of the global perlite market.

Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of perlite in the intimate apparels and sportswear industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Perlite in the Asia Pacific region.

Imerys Minerals (UK), Keltech Energies (India), Dupré Minerals (England), Amol Dicalite (India), and other among others are the leading perlite manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key growth strategies between 2017 and 2020 to earn a competitive advantage in the perlite market.

Imerys Minerals (UK) is the largest player in the market. In October 2020, IMCD US and IMERYS Minerals expanded their distribution agreement. IMCD will now represent IMERYS Performance Minerals as its preferred distributor across the U.S. and Canada.

In June 2020, IMERYS Performance Minerals acquires Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corp. The acquisition was done to strengthen its offering in the agriculture and horticulture markets.

In December 2019, Keltech Energies expanded its existing & addition of new explosive products at Village Garamsur, Post Dudhala, Tahsil Katol, District Nagpur. The total cost of the project after expansion was Rs. 63.17 crores.

