Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Key Revenue Pockets

Water & wastewater treatment equipment help in effective water treatment and are used in various municipal and industrial applications. These equipment are a vital part of any water treatment plant.

The global water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to reach USD 33.22billion by 2022, ata CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022.Water & wastewater treatment equipment are being used increasingly around the globe, owing to arise in the demand for treated water and wastewater reuse, and increased water scarcity. The water & wastewater treatment equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application,and region.

Water & wastewater treatment equipment comprise process equipment that help to treat water & wastewater for various applications in municipal, industrial, or other processes. Among producttypes, the desalination equipment segment is projected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2022.The desalination process is centered on the RO membrane technology and thermal desalination process.Places where leftover heat or adequate electricity is present, such as refineries and power plants, thermal desalination is an effective and feasible solution for water & wastewater treatment.

The growing global population has increased the demand for treated water. Shortage of water resources has increased the need for treating and reusing water, thus increasing the use of water treatment equipment and related technologies. Water is a vital part of any industrial procedure. Operational procedures for purification, reuse, and discharge are crucial for a company to maximize its water resources and safeguard regulatory compliance. Municipal and industrial water & wastewater treatment are the major application of water & wastewater treatment equipment market.Among applications, the municipal segment is projected to witness a higher growth than the industrial segment between 2017 and 2022.The demand for water & wastewater treatment equipment in themunicipal application is high, owing to the rising global population, declining number of fresh water sources, and stringent regulations pertaining to the quality of wastewater released by industries.

The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing demand for the equipment fromthe municipal and industrial applications and the rapid economic grow thin the region.The growing base of companies in the manufacturing industry, in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and Japan, is expected to further aid the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The Europewater & wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.This moderate growth can be attributed to a mature water treatment industry and a well-established water treatment infrastructure in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market are Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies(France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US),Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Aquatech International (US), Ecolab (US), 3M (US), and Pentair (US). Most of these companies have adopted the strategies of new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their positions in the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.