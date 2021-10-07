Ultra Low Temperature Freezer

Singapore, Singapore, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Arctiko ULUF 750 Ultra low temperature upright freezer has -86°C range are products of our passion, striving for excellence when we offer the best in ultra low temperature freezing.

Ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are essential to any lab environment, as they play a critical role in helping to ensure the safe storage of precious samples. Operating within the -50°C to -80°C range, ULTs are used to store a variety of analytes and products, from biospecimen samples to enzymes and drugs.

For many labs, a ULT stores hundreds of thousands of dollars in product and plays a vital part in protecting samples critical to the future of their research. Lab professionals demand reliability, but must also think about storage capacity, energy usage, noise considerations and other factors that could have substantial impacts on their daily workflows and operational costs.

Given all these factors, ULT freezers’ capabilities cannot be measured by one attribute alone. Rather, their performance is a cumulative measure of these collective considerations – all of which ultimately translate into one key takeaway: peace of mind. With so many different products today, it’s imperative that you do your research when selecting a ULT freezer.

When evaluating your options to identify a truly superior model, be sure to consider:

Reliability

Reliable sample storage is the first priority when it comes to a cold storage decision because your science depends on having high-quality, properly stored samples. A superior freezer should give you confidence that cabinet temperature is being strictly controlled. Moreover, you shouldn’t have to worry about your samples when you turn off the lights at night – your ULT needs to get cold and stay cold.

While every freezer has locations within the cabinet that are warmer or colder than the average, look for units that minimize this temperature spread, also known as peak variation. Freezers with good (i.e. minimal) peak variation deliver crucial temperature uniformity within the cabinet and, equally important, temperature stability. Both factors are critical to ensuring samples don’t repeatedly thaw and freeze as the freezer door is opened throughout the day. Good peak variation also allows scientists to fully maximize storage capacity because they aren’t limiting themselves to “The Goldilocks Zone.”