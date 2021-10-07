STM32G4 Series Microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring versatile microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Motor Control.

STMicroelectronics’ STM32G4 series of microcontrollers provides a combination of high processor throughput, generous provision of analog peripherals, and a choice of connectivity options.

The STM32G4 series consists of the STM32G4x1 Access line, which are general-purpose MCUs with a basic set of analog peripherals, the STM32G4x3 Performance line, with a high number of analog peripherals, and the STM32G4x4 Hi-resolution line, which includes a high-resolution timer and complex waveform builder plus event handler for digital power conversion.

These MCUs are based on a 32-bit Arm® Cortex® -M4 core, which includes floating-point unit and digital signal processor instructions, running at a clock speed of 170MHz. The series offers three kinds of hardware accelerators: ART Accelerator™ block for speeding processor-memory interactions, CCM-SRAM memory routine booster, and mathematical accelerators.

The STM32G4 series also features advanced analog peripherals, including comparators, operational amplifiers and DACs. Advanced connectivity options include a USB Type-C® interface and physical layer (PHY). The USB Type-C implementation supports the USB Power Delivery specification for controlling power supplied to peripheral devices.

The STM32G4 series is ideal for a wide range of applications including control systems, home appliances, E-bikes, air-conditioning units, industrial equipment, motor control, servers, telecoms equipment, electric vehicle charging stations, and instrumentation and measurement equipment.

