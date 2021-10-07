Kaneka (Japan) and AGC Chmeicals (Japan) are the Key Players in the MS Polymers Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The MS Polymers market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026. APAC is estimated to be the largest consumer of MS Polymers. The global MS Polymers market is driven by the growing demand for hybrid resins in manufacturing adhesives & sealants and the unavailability of new polymeric materials.

The key players operating in the market are Kaneka (Japan), Wacker (Germany), AGC Chemicals (Japan), Momentive (US) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & agreements, investment & expansion, and new product launch to grow in the market. Investment & expansion was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2020 and 2026. This strategy helped companies enhance their global presence.

Kaneka (Japan) has achieved growth by overcoming changes in the times and business environment through a creative fusion of people and technology. Kaneka has its business segment divided into Material Solution, Health Care Solution Unit, Quality Of Life Solution Unit, and Nutrition Solution, in which material solution is contributing the maximum revenue. In 1979, Kaneka Group established Kaneka Singapore Co. Ltd. and developed and marketed Silyl terminated polyether. Kaneka MS Malaysia was established on the premises of Kaneka Malaysia for silyl-terminated polymers. Kaneka Malaysia has a manufacturing plant to produce 30,000 tons of modifiers annually.

AGC Chmeicals (Japan) is expanding its global business in the four fields of glass, chemicals, electronics and ceramics. The company has been manufacturing and selling caustic soda, vinyl chloride materials, urethane raw materials, fluoropolymers and films, water and oil repellents, pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and active ingredients, iodine-related products. The company has the net revenue of USD 4 billion. AGC chemical group has 23 subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. The company has MS Polymers product range which is providing sealing material for construction, elastic adhesive and coating material. AGC chemicals has launched Fluon+ EM-20010 compounds, ready-to-use materials that the company said inhibits the growth of viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19.

