Engineering Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis and Profit Margin Overview, 2022

The global Engineering Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Engineering Adhesives Market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Engineering adhesives offer various advantages while used for joining materials. As compared to traditional methods such as bolting, welding, brazing and mechanical fastening, engineering adhesives are much feasible for use. There are certain advantage and disadvantages. The joined materials are usually known as substrates of adherends.

Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

I. Polymers Ltd.

3M Company

Henkel

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

Ashland

Lord Corporation

Arkema

Scott Bader Co., Ltd.

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Dymax Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Engineering adhesives are commercially used to bond parts of automobiles, electronics, office machines, medical equipment and glass ceramics. Epoxy adhesives are used to seal acrylic, steel aluminum, engineering plastics and composites. The term engineering adhesive generally denotes an adhesive, when hardened, releases a relatively high modulus and high tensile for construction of load-bearing joints.

The drivers for engineering adhesives market include rise in popularity of engineering adhesives for varied purpose and increase in popularity due to its features and aesthetic properties. Rise in transportation, construction and wood industries dominate the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market size is also increasing along with entry of new players.

Industry Outlook:

Application Outlook:

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Product outlook:

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Cyanoacrylates

Methacrylates

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for engineering adhesives industry comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR due to rise in emergence of manufacture and construction industries.

North America dominates the global market scenario since it holds a higher stake in the global market. Significant demand from automotive & packaging industries is driving the market growth in the region. The key players in the engineering adhesives market include 3M Company, Dymax, Toray Fine Chemicals, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Henkel, Huntsman Corporation and W.I. Polymers Ltd.

