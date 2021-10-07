Gamma Oryzanol Market Product Type Analysis & Raw Material Outlook, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gamma Oryzanol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Gamma Oryzanol Market is estimated to reach USD 2.06 billion owing to the increase in consumers inclination towards healthy lifestyle. Gamma oryzanol is a naturally occurring substance found in rice bran oil. It is also present in wheat bran, vegetable & fruits. Gamma oryzanol lowers body cholesterol and reduces inflammation. The antioxidant property of the substance fights aging of skin and wrinkles. Moreover, it aids in obesity, diabetes, insulin sensitivity and allergies.

Key Players:

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co. Ltd

Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical

KangCare

Lamotte Oils

Tsuno Rice

Xi’an Realin Biotechnology

Honson Pharmatech Group

Shanghai Freemen, LLC

Chromadex International

Delekang Food

Henry Lamotte OILS

Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gamma-oryzanol-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Major factors driving the gamma oryzanol market entail growing number of people suffering from skin conditions and high cholesterol. Growing awareness of consumers towards healthy life and their participation in several fitness and health clubs is also propelling the demand for gamma oryzanol thereby driving gamma oryzanol industry. Gamma oryzanol is often promoted but it is used in treatment for unspecified menopausal issues in women. However, the substance is researched to have no effect on hormones, which is hampering the growth of gamma oryzanol market.

To widen geographical reach, the leading players in gamma oryzanol industry are focusing on quality improvement in emerging economies. This improvement is dependent on economical situations, mechanical enhancement and government support. The players are also facing tough competition with respect to value, branding, and product separation.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape

Raw material outlook

Technology overview

Regulatory framework

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Industry analysis – Porter’s

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

Application Outlook:

Sports supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Type Outlook:

Food Grade

Pharmaceuticals Grade

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the gamma oryzanol market is segmented as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to register significant growth in the near future owing to the growing adoption of supplements in several regions. The key players in the gamma oryzanol industry include Delekang Food Co. Ltd., Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical, Henry Lamotte OILS, Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical, Okayasu Shoten, OryzaOil&Fat Chemical, Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd., and TSUNO.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/