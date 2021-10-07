Market Leader – Automotive Headliner Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — The global automotive headliner market size is projected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2025. The major driving factors of the market include an increase in demand for advanced headliners in premium segment vehicles, rising demand for interior styling, perceived quality, and convenience features, and government regulation for lightweight and safety.

The key players in the automotive headliner market are Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Spain), Motus Integrated Technologies (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Kasai North America, Inc. (US), International Automotive Components Group SA (Luxembourg), Howa Co., Ltd. (Japan), UGN, Inc. (US), SA Automotive (US), Hayashi Telempu Corporation (Japan), Freudenberg Performance Materials (France), Inteva Products, LLC (US), and IMR-Industrialesud Spa (Italy). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, and contract & agreement between 2016 and 2020, to enhance their market shares and expand their global presence.

Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (GAI) is a leading company in the automotive headliner market which is involved in the development, manufacturing, and selling of interior components for the automobile industry. The company operates through four business segments, namely, overheads, doors, lighting, and cockpits and consoles. Under the overhead segment, the company’s products include modular headliner, substrate, lighted headliner, sun visors, and soft trim. Its components include wiring, handles, stow spaces, fastening systems, head impact safety, air conditioning, antennas, front and side airbag, panoramic solutions, loudspeakers, and electronics, among others.

In April 2018, Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (GAI) opened a manufacturing facility in Alabama, US, for the production of automobile interiors, including doors, headliners, lighting fixtures, cockpits, and trim. Through this, Grupo Antolin joined a dynamic and expanding auto sector in Alabama, which includes three assembly plants, a large-scale engine plant, and a broad-based network of suppliers.

Motus Integrated Technologies designs and manufactures automotive parts. The company offers headliners and unlit, illuminated, and auxiliary coverage sun visors, door & console armrests, underbody panels, instrument panel trim, package tray, seatback panels, and other soft and decorative trim components. The company has one of the industry’s broadest and most technologically advanced product portfolios.