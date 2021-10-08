Collagen and Gelatin Market worth $1,083 million – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Collagen and Gelatin Market is projected to reach USD 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the collagen and gelatin market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, rising number of surgeries coupled with growing geriatric population, and investments in R&D. However, the availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

In January 2021, Integra LifeSciences completed the acquisition of ACell. This acquisition enabled the company to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions.

In September 2020, DSM partnered with PBC BioMed to develop regenerative bone adhesives for safer, more cost-effective surgical procedures.

The Key players in the collagen and gelatin market include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US).

Integra LifeSciences offers innovative solutions, including leading regenerative technologies, specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedic solutions. Its products are used for treating burn and deep tissue wounds and repairing the dura mater, nerves, and tendons. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business segment offers soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, collagen products, and small bone fixation & joint replacement solutions. The company’s leading position in the market is attributed to its strong global footprint through distributors and agents.

The collagen and gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.

The orthopedic segment dominated the collagen and gelatin market in 2020:

Based on application, segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of 37.5% of the collagen market and 41.5% of the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on end users, segmented into hospitals and surgical centers. In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of 80.6% of both collagen and gelatin market. The large share of this market segment is mainly because most surgical procedures worldwide are performed in hospitals due to the availability of advanced facilities and equipment and skilled surgeons.

