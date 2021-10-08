Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends and Scope, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market size is expected to value at USD 16.1 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the recent developments, innovations, and increasing adoption in domestic cleaning services. Additional factors responsible for robust growth in the household vacuum cleaners market is attributed to the growing demand for better hygiene in residential applications and increasing need for cost-effective cleaning services.

Key Players:

Bissell Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Electrolux Group

Eureka Forbes Ltd

Haier Group

iRobot Corporation

LG Corporation

Miele

Oreck Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Royal Philips Electronics

Samsung

Growth Drivers:

Introduction of automated and programmable vacuum cleaners has led to development of work-efficient services, thereby propelling market growth, in the recent years. Household vacuum cleaners enable no manual intervention to provide efficient cleaning for residential. Globally, the household vacuum cleaners industry is predicted to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the household vacuum cleaners. In addition, rising focus on lowering time consuming by automatic devices for various household activities are expected to drive the market growth of household vacuum cleaners in the upcoming years. Rise in reimbursement of domestic workers is anticipated foster industry growth over the forecast period.

The recent technological advancements and development of the novel products & technologies such as touch control and voice recognition systems in order to enhance user experience is also expected to fuel revenue growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, shifting trends towards adoption of automated and intelligent vacuum cleaners is positively impacting market growth, in the last few years.

Other factors such as cost effectiveness and time saving capabilities of are predicted to drive the growth of household vacuum cleaners market over the forecast period. The household vacuum cleaners have capability to work on the highly tight corners. The household vacuum cleaners are used in the applications involving mopping and sterilization applications. Development of devices consisting of highly advanced integrated security feature, are driving market growth over the specified period.

Introduction of lightweight and small-sized of vacuum cleaners that allows easy portability and easy to use are capable of performing tasks such as daily floor mopping and cleaning. Additionally, advanced set of designs consisting of spinning brushes to reach and clean tight corners are expected to boost market demand for household vacuum cleaners in the upcoming years. Development of latest features such as mopping and ultra-violet sterilization are estimated to expand overall market reach.

Product Outlook:

Upright

Canister

Central

Drum

Wet/dry

Robotic

Regional Outlook:

North America and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in domestic appliance sector, rapid digitalization & automation, decreasing time for household activity and existence of well-established market players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the household vacuum cleaners industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising concerns regarding hygiene among general population, increasing personal disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

