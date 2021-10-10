Find out How the Value of Battery Electrolyte Market has Changed Over Time

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global battery electrolyte market is projected to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2018 to USD 6.18billionby 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2023. Improving performance of lithium-ion batteries and dropping USD/KWh prices of batteries are expected to create opportunities for the battery electrolyte market across the globe.

Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) is a multi-government policy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The current EVI members list includes Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the US. These countries have set an ambitious target to change 30% of their total vehicles fleet to electric vehicles. Investments are being done in the lithium-ion battery electrolyte market owing to the increasing production of lithium-ion batteries.

Based on battery type, the lithium-ion battery electrolyte segment of the battery electrolyte market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The increased production of lithium-ion batteries for EV is the main reason for the growth of this segment.

Based on state of electrolyte, the liquid lithium-ion battery electrolyte segment of the battery electrolyte market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Lithium polymer pouch batteries, which consume liquid electrolyte, are widely used in portable devices such as cellphones, laptops, digital cameras, etc.

The Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are the major markets for battery electrolyte due to the presence of leading battery manufacturers in these regions.Various leading players have adopted the strategies of expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures, to meet the growing demand for battery electrolyte from various leading battery manufacturers in these regions.The battery electrolyte market is witnessing high growth as various market players have expanded their areas of operations and production capacities to strengthen their market positions.Future trends in the market would largely depend on the regulations, availability of raw materials, and investments in end-use industries of batteries.