Premium Lager Market Forecast Report By Type, Demand, Technology & Scope, 2025

The global Premium Lager Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global premium lager market is projected to attain USD 219.9 billion by the year 2025, as per a new report provided by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR 4.5% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The demand for Premium lager is predicted to rise due to its health benefits related to mental stress, cardiovascular issues, anxiety issues, and kidney problems. Moreover, adaptation to the western culture within the middle-class income group and the rise in disposable income in the evolving economies like India and China are expected to surge the market demand.

Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Snow Breweries

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi Group Holdings.

Constellation Brans

B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

The Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Health-related problems such as diabetics, prevention of minor fractures, blood pressure and fungal infection can be dealt with the consumption of premium lager products. Further, other factors like rise in disposable income, urbanization and increasing customer inclination towards the consumption of alcohol-based beverages are projected to accelerate the market in developing nations like China and India are.

Moreover, trends of adopting western culture like alcohol consumption in office parties can be a significant factor propelling the premium lager market. New market opportunities are expected from the tremendous shift of rural population towards urban areas in the developed countries mentioned above along with their adoption to western culture.

Product Outlook:

Conventional

Craft

In 2018, traditional premium beer held the largest share with 54.6%s. The growth accounts for the existing consumption of regular beers in European countries. Moreover, increasing consciousness pertaining to health benefits of beer like faster recovery from injury and pain, better kidney health, and prevention of type 2 diabetes is predicted to boost the demand of regular premium lager.

Craft premium lager beer is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecasted period. Beers manufactured in craft brewing facilitate an original taste is attributed to attract customer desires. Canada, U.S., U.K., and Germany are the leading consumers of lager products. Daily drinking of beer to prevent anxiety and work stress is preferred by the population of these countries. The producers are concentrating on the development of new flavors and types with added health benefits from having this type of beer.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Off-trade

On-trade

Regional Outlook:

In terms of region, Europe is expected to acquire share of 40.0% by 2025. The prevalent drinking of premium lager in Western European countries such as the U.K. and Germany with relation to rising health benefits like appropriate functioning of kidneys, digestive system and heart are predicted to remain key trend. In January 2017, Heineken announced the launch of a new craft lager production in collaboration with Bintang an Indonesian lager beer brand in the U.K.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to touch USD 63.7 billion by 2025. On account of the increase in middle-class families in major countries like India, Philippines, Thailand, and China are anticipated to gather some notable gains. Increase in spending of customers on resto-bar due to the incorporation of new offices in service and manufacturing sectors with the help of auxiliary government policies. This scenario is predicted to increase resto-bars and pubs with the growing use of premium lager over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

