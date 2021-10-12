Pro Marketer Lays Down Effective Ways to Create Content That Generates Backlinks

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Simply put, a backlink means an incoming link from any external website to a particular web page. Let’s understand it with an example. Suppose you have published your web page. Now, to this web page, there are 20 other websites that link to it. It implies that this specific webpage contains 20 backlinks for SEO. But remember that links to this page from inside your website are not included in this number. A high number of backlinks indicate that the website is popular. Search engines like Google pay more attention to these websites which are popular and place them first when a user types a query related to it.

By now, it must have become clear to you that if your website has relevant and a more significant number of backlinks, its chances of ranking higher is higher. But here, you also need to remember that your website ranking can only increase if it has contextual backlinks. These are the links to external websites that are placed inside the primary content of your web page. For any brand to gain more search visibility, creating content that garners relevant backlinks is imperative. If you haven’t started getting backlinks, the tips mentioned below will help you get started.

Ensure that your data is backed with relevant sources – If you post information or data without backing it up with relevant facts and figures, it will yield you no results. People will only link to your content if it provides them with new insights. You can provide them with novel insights only when you put relevant facts and figures. An easy way to do it is to spend adequate time researching what you are writing. Only then can you create truly unique and sharable content.

Do not underestimate the importance of a good headline – A title is a very first thing that comes to the attention of your readers. Consequently, a great attention-grabbing title does not work to only spark the interest of the user. It also tempts them to go further into your content. Almost 80 percent of people make their decision about whether to read the rest of your content on the basis of your headline. A lack of an engaging headline can reduce this percentage to just 20 percent. To create an engaging headline, put some specific points on it. Generally, longer headlines that convey something are more effective at drawing users’ headlines than short headlines that convey nothing. Lastly, you can add some tangible facts or numbers to make your headline more appealing.

Go over 2000 words – It’s a fact that not many people are aware of. Search engines like Google extend ranking priority to content pieces that are close to 2000 words. This long-form content will always rank on the first page. It’s because such lengthy content is full of insights and unique views. Consequently, it gets more links from external websites. When you write long content, the users will gain more information. They will get comprehensive solutions to their queries. As a result, your credibility and authority on the subject on which you have written will dramatically increase. This type of content will also get shared frequently. So, there is no need to hold your thoughts while writing. Be as descriptive as possible and make your content comprehensive and resourceful for the user.

Incorporate multimedia in your content – It is rightly said, the first impression is the last impression. Coloured images draw more people’s attention and make them spend more time on your site. Moreover, when you make original visuals and infographics, you enhance your chances to acquire links. It’s because when you create original graphics, they are fully unique to your site and belongs to you. If another blogger likes your graphics and wants to use them, they will have to list you as a source and link back to you. It’s a great way to increase search traffic.

Say no to keyword stuffing and yes to creating a pillar page – You are still living under a rock if you stuff your posts with keywords in a bid to enhance your rankings on the search engine. Not only will your site go down in rankings, but the readability of your content will also dramatically suffer. Besides that, websites don’t link to those sites that don’t have a high ranking. All these factors should convince you that the best course of action is to include only relevant and few keywords in your posts. A great strategy that has recently become important is the creation of a pillar page along with similar topic clusters for your content. A pillar page is an effective way to educate your audience on something that might be useful to them. They will contribute immensely to your digital marketing strategy. So, it should be a part of your content.

Incorporating the points mentioned above will definitely help you see visible results in terms of your website ranking. If you find the process a bit confusing or challenging, feel free to avail yourself of the expert support of SEO company in Toronto.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Pro Marketer is an SEO company in Toronto that guarantees efficiency and value at an affordable price. Each SEO professional in our company focuses on strategic implementations to help you achieve your goals faster.

Contact:

Arun Kirupa

Promarketer

10 Thornmount Drive Toronto,

Ontario M1B 3J4, Canada