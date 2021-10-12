Church of Scientology to Host World Mental Health Day Seminar

Nashville, TN, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology in partnership with the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter (CCHR Nashville) is working to educate parents on their basic rights as they relate to their children’s mental health and well-being. On its website, cchrnashville.org, there is a tab specifically for Parents, under which comes educational resources, helpful forms and more.

In past years for World Mental Health Day, the group has hosted “lunch and learns” on topics to help people. In 2017 it was “5 Tips to Overcome Attention Issues,” and in 2018 it was “5 Tips for a Stress- Free Life.” This year, the group plans to do something in person again to spread awareness about mental health and maintaining a drug-free life.

World Mental Health Day occurs each year on October 10th.

CCHR has long been an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients’ rights in the field of mental health. At CCHRNashville.org/Report-Abuse, it states, “If you or anyone you know has been harmed or damaged by psychiatric or mental health “treatment,” please fill out the form below or download a report form (pdf) (Word doc) and mail it in.”

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog. Its mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. CCHR receives reports about abuses in the field of mental health and is especially interested in situations where persons experienced abuse or damage due to a false diagnosis or unwanted and harmful psychiatric treatments, such as psychiatric drugs, electroshock (ECT) and electronic or magnetic brain stimulation (TMS). CCHR is often able to assist with filing complaints, and can work with a person’s attorney to further investigate the case. To contact CCHR Nashville for more information, visit cchrnashville.org.