Platinum Communities Offers Communities for Senior Living in Milwaukee

West Allis, WI, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Platinum Communities, based in West Allis, WI, is offering various communities for retirement living Milwaukee seniors or their loved ones may want to consider. These include independent living, assisted living, villa living, and memory care communities in Milwaukee County. The management team at the privately owned Platinum Communities are seasoned veterans in the senior living industry.

Golden Gardens Assisted Living, which is Platinum Communities’, independent living

community in Milwaukee, is suitable for active seniors who desire to enjoy a rich social life with amenities.

Each one of the modern apartments at Golden Gardens Assisted Living is equipped with a full-sized kitchen, balcony, washer, and dryer. All of the maintenance and housekeeping responsibilities are taken care of by employees of Platinum Communities.

For their independent living communities, Platinum Communities offers a broad range of retirement living services and amenities. These include: ﬁtness center; over 300 cable channels, including premium channels; high-speed Wi-Fi in all apartments and common areas; game room; salon; onsite dining; onsite entertainment / program director; activity and craft rooms; recreational outings; library ; parking; pet-friendly community with a park like setting; scheduled transportation; and 24 hour emergency response.

Platinum Communities also offers a RCAC community in the southside of Milwaukee. Willow View Assisted Living provides scheduled offsite events and in-house fun activities while all housekeeping and maintenance tasks are taken care of by Willow View employees. Services and amenities provided at Willow View include: ﬁtness center; cable channels; high-speed Wi-Fi in all common areas; game room; salon; onsite dining; onsite entertainment / program director; activity and craft rooms; recreational outings; library; Paula, director at Golden Gardens, says, “All residents are provided with a Personalized Care Program based on their individual needs, which are calculated into a point system to determine their needs along with the monthly apartment rate. The Community will continue to monitor the residents’ needs and periodically reassess the services provided.”

Those who would like to know more about the retirement living communities offered by Platinum Communities may want to check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

