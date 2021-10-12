Lark Baton Rouge Provides Apartments for Student Living

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus apartments for students attending Louisiana State University. These apartments are available at an affordable per-person rate to allow students to feel confident, even if their roommates are unable to pay their rent.

LSU students interested in renting an off-campus apartment at Lark Baton Rouge will have their choice of one, two, four and five bedroom apartments to share with friends or take advantage of the roommate matching system to find new friends. Each apartment includes a private bathroom for each bedroom, giving students even more privacy. Add-ons are available for most apartment types for a customized living arrangement. All apartments include high-speed Internet access, furnishings, sewer and water, trash disposal and in-unit laundry.

Lark Baton Rouge is proud to offer student residents a variety of amenities to make their lives more comfortable. Students can take advantage of a resort-style pool with a lazy river, business center, outdoor lounge, 24-hour fitness center, discounted Lyft rides, club rooms with gaming tables and more. Some apartments are pet-friendly for those who wish to bring a furry friend along for the journey.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-663-1840.

About Lark Baton Rouge: Lark Baton Rouge is an off-campus community designed for students who are attending Louisiana State University. With floor plans between one and five bedrooms, students can have an enjoyable experience living off campus with their friends or random roommates. The complex is located close to LSU to give students easy access to classes and on-campus activities.

