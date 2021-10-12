Alight Baton Rouge Offers Comfortable Student Living

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they provide comfortable student living for Louisiana State University students. Their apartment complex makes it easy to socialize with other students and develop lasting friendships.

At Alight Baton Rouge, students can enjoy a better quality of life while remaining close to campus for classes and activities. With professional management available on-site, students can trust maintenance issues will be handled promptly to ensure a good quality of life. Students can choose between floor plans, such as two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service.

Alight Baton Rouge makes student living as enjoyable as possible with various amenities included in the rental price. The complex includes a swimming pool, game rooms, lounges, and more. Social events take place throughout the year and are open to residents and their friends. Select apartments are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their furry friends along for their college experience.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-442-3600.

