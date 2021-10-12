Smart Baking Company’s seasonal Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’ns® return

SANFORD, FL, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Pumpkin spice season is back, and pumpkin lovers can get their fix everywhere from ultra-sugary coffee and candy to cereal, cinnamon rolls and marshmallows. But for those searching for a way to indulge in the season without getting off track, Smart Baking Company is answering the healthy call.

Smart Baking Company’s seasonal Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’ns® are back. The breakfast item goes beyond gluten-free for a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.

“Our fans clamor for the return of Pumpkin Spice every year,” said Joanne Walter, chief strategy officer. “We’re excited to be able to give everyone a product this great-tasting while still ensuring they can count on Smart Baking Company to help them meet their goals.”

The Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n® has only 94 calories, with 12 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein.

Like all Smart Baking Company products, the Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n® is gluten- and wheat-free, keto- and diabetic-friendly and non-GMO. Smartmuf’ns® also come in chocolate chip, banana nut and a seasonal toasted coconut variety.

In addition to Smartmuf’ns®, Smart Baking Company bakes Smartbuns®, a 63-calorie sandwich bun, and Smartcakes®, a 38-calorie snack cake.

The Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’n® is a limited-time flavor and will be available while supplies last on the company’s website, on Amazon and at health food retailers across the country and in Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.

About Smart Baking Company

Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, has broken the code on healthy baking, creating products that go beyond gluten-free. Its Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns® and Smartbuns® are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water, providing a great source of vitamins and minerals. They are gluten- and wheat-free, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO. Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake.” Founded in Sanford, Florida, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun. Smart Baking Company products are available at health food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.

