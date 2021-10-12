“Future of Next-Generation Sequencing for Life Sciences” Virtual Summit hosted by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista successfully hosted its “Future of Next-Generation Sequencing for Life Sciences” Virtual Summit on the 6th of October at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The summit was hosted by David Wooldridge. The Platinum sponsors for the event were 10XGenomics, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, CureMatch, PGDx. Gold Sponsors were, New England BioLabs, LevitasBio, MissionBio, Purigen Biosystems. And Silver Sponsors, PerkinElmer, HTG Molecular

This intuitive event was opened with a delightful keynote from Michael Oberholzer, Associate Director for Product Management of Platinum Sponsor Illumina. He addressed the matter of Next-Generation Sequencing with key regard to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. After him, Pranil K. Chandra, of another platinum sponsor PathGroup began talking about precision oncology and how NGS technology was steadily being applied in that and talked about an ‘evolving landscape. Other speakers included Daria Salyakina, Bellal Moghis, Koen De Gelas, and many more! They discussed some of the hot topics with regards to NGS such as Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing, Single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, and much more! The summit was filled with these enlightening discussions and explained Next-Generation Sequencing’s potential in-depth and how immense it would be in the future of biological sciences. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes which provided an interactive platform to all the attendants to clarify their doubts.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were extremely informative and knowledgeable. It provided a wonderful chance to learn more about the impact of NGS technology and its various potential future applications. The event closed out with an interactive panel discussion with Michael Oberholzer, Bellal Moghis, Razelle Kurzrock, Jennifer Jackson, Srinivas Sashidhar, and Daria Salyakina. The topic of the panel was “Next Generation Sequencing – Are we there yet” and it was conducted by the host, David Wooldridge.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and virtual summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.