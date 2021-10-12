Exciting New Offers and Promotions Announced by Aesthetics International

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International has come up with new and exciting offers for non-invasive procedures. These procedures are performed by top-of-the-line doctors and aesthetic experts, ensuring satisfactory results for clients. These offers are applicable for skin rejuvenation, body contouring, hair removal and hair loss treatments. Here’s a breakdown of these discounts:

Hair Loss Treatment

Aesthetic International offers two hair loss treatments as part of its October promotions. These include a single session of mesotherapy and PRP hair at AED 368 and AED 999, respectively.

Body Contouring Treatments

Popular body contouring treatments, CoolSculpting and VelaShape are available at discounted rates. CoolSculpting offers include 2 small applicators for AED 3675, 2 large applicators for AED 5,775, 2 cool smooth outer thighs for AED 4,410 and 2 cool mini double chin for AED 3,885.

5 sessions of VelaShape are available at a discounted price of AED 5000. This treatment covers full thighs, front and back.

Laser Hair Treatment

The clinic offers a flat 35% discount on laser hair treatment. Underarms, ears, toes, chin, upper lip, and bikini lines are not covered in this treatment.

Skin Rejuvenation Treatments

A range of skin rejuvenation treatments is available at discounted rates, as per these offers. These include:

PRP Vampire Facial at AED 1050 (1 session)

HIFU Skin Lift at AED 2,626 (full face)

Infini Microneedling at AED 1,875 (full face)

Infini Microneedling at AED 2000 (face + neck)

BBL for full face at AED 1,890 (3 sessions)

Revlite for full face at AED 1,890 (3 sessions)

HydraFacial + BBL for full face at AED 1,050

HydraFacial + Oxygen Treatment at AED 1,050

HydraFacial + Skinceuticals Peel at AED 1,050

DMK Enzyme Therapy + Oxygen at AED 1,299

BTL Exilis Tightening Treatment for full face at AED 2,250 (3 sessions)

Anti-aging & Skin Revitalizing Treatments

Aesthetics International is offering anti-aging & skin revitalizing treatments performed by a renowned cosmetic doctor, Dr. Zara Yousufzai. These offers include 1 and 2 sessions of Profhilo costing AED 1,365 and AED 2625, respectively. Botox treatment for the forehead at AED 999 and crow feet at AED 666 is also available at the clinic.

These promotional offers and discounts are valid till October 31st, 2021.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International is a leading clinic for plastic and cosmetic treatments in Dubai, performed under the supervision of a highly experienced and qualified team of doctors. They are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to perform a range of invasive and non-invasive procedures.

Media Contact:

Aesthetics International

+971 4 384 5600

info@aesthetics.ae

Originally Published at : https://aesthetics.ae/exciting-new-offers-and-promotions/