Delaware Prosperity Partnership Wins Highest Honors in Annual International Economic Development Council Awards

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) received the highest honors in the International Economic Development Council’s 2021 Excellence in Economic Development Awards. With more than 500 entries from four countries, the IEDC awards are among the most competitive for excellence in economic development. The DPP team was recognized for Delaware Summit 2020: A Virtual Familiarization Tour in the Special Event category of the annual competition.

“The COVID-19 pandemic precluded most in-person activity last year, but the DPP team was determined to continue building relationships with site selectors,” explained DPP President and CEO Kurt Foreman. “So we created a virtual familiarization tour for site selectors interested in Delaware’s key industry sectors in Central and Southern Delaware.”

Delaware’s reputation as “a state of neighbors” is a key element of its value proposition, and this is easily experienced during a traditional familiarization tour when site selectors visit Delaware. In 2020, the DPP team and its statewide economic development partners invited site selectors to experience Delaware’s neighborly trademark virtually. Delaware Summit 2020 allowed site selectors from throughout the United States to “Zoom in” on why businesses should choose Delaware for successful location and expansion.

IEDC Awards for Delaware Summitt 2020: A Virtual Familiarization Tour

Summit activities included workshops and networking sessions for national site selectors and Delaware economic developers along with interactive cooking events led by Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts that gave participants the opportunity to enjoy Delaware flavors, build rapport over a shared meal and hear from the owners of nationally renowned Delaware-based businesses – including Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton and Katey Evans of The Frozen Farmer in Bridgeville – why they chose Delaware. Delaware Summit 2020 also gave site selectors a rare opportunity to engage directly with a state’s governor – all while experiencing Delaware’s “state of neighbors” feeling for themselves.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

Delaware Summit 2020 established connections between site selectors specializing in the industry sectors prominent in Central and Southern Delaware and the Delaware representatives with communities to promote for business location and expansion. Site selectors were impressed by the sessions and content that focused on the benefits of choosing Delaware and agreed that the virtual event gave them a fresh look at a state some had known little about – and made them eager to learn more. Governor John Carney’s enthusiasm and assurance of Delaware’s commitment to economic development also resonated strongly with them.

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members engage in the full range of economic development experiences. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in various settings, including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions.