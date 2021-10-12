Latest Trends in Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market Industry & Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Hydrophobic coatings are also termed as water repellent coatings. They have a water contact angle of 90° or higher. The global hydrophobic coatings market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.5%,from10,022.5 tons in 2017to 13,099.0tons by 2022.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131367116

The formulations of hydrophobic coatings are based on polysiloxanes, fluoro alkyl silanes, nanocomposites, and fluoropolymers. Hydrophobic coatings are applied on various substrates such as polymers, glass, ceramics, and metals due to their strong oxidizing and bleaching characteristics. They are used in differentend-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, aerospace, medical, marine,and textiles.

Growing demand from end-use industries and superior properties of hydrophobic coatings are driving the hydrophobic coatings market. However, environmental regulations restrain the market growth. Stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are seen as a major challenge in the hydrophobic coatings market.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131367116

The concrete substratesegment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Hydrophobic coatings are used on concrete to avoid expansion, cracking, scaling, and crumbling, and thereby making concrete more durable.They protect the concrete surface by increasing the angle of contact between the water droplet and concrete surface.Increasing private investments and rapidurbanization aredriving the construction industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the hydrophobic coatings market in the concrete substrate segment.

The growth of the automotive end-use industry in APAChas increasedthe demand for hydrophobic coatings.The presence of technologically advanced countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan and significantly developing automotive, electronics, medical, and aerospace industries in majority of the countries in the regionare driving the hydrophobic coatings market. Many automobile manufacturers are setting up or expanding their manufacturing bases in this region to take advantage of the low manufacturing cost. The gradual rise in senior population (mainly in Japan), rising income levels of the middle-class people (especially in India and China), and increasing government investments are driving the demand for hydrophobic coatings in theregion. In addition, improved lifestyle, high cost of living, rising population, and high economic growth of countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have increased the spending power of consumers, resulting in affordability of products with higher prices and better quality. All these factors make APAC an attractive hydrophobic coatings market.