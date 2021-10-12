NACPT Pharma College offering new and updated cannabis programs

TORONTO, CANADA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — NACPT Pharma College has become the new buzz in the Canadian cannabis education industry with their updated cannabis diploma programs. “As the first cannabis diploma providers we find it our duty to set new standards in the cannabis educational field in Canada,” said Dean Rathi Param, “We owe it to the people who trust in our college.”

Dean Rathi Param is the founder and president of NACPT Pharma College and established the NACPT Corp. in the year 2009. As an industry leader she is currently the program head for the School of Cannabis at NACPT.

The program management team for cannabis here is a bunch of professionals who have developed their footprints in this field with successful careers and expertise. The regular reviews and content evaluation sets the program offered at NACPT apart from other cannabis school Toronto.

“We are currently in the process of expanding: we understand the needs of cannabis schools across the country and our mission is to reach out to those interested in a career in cannabis”, said Dean Rathi Param as she addressed the future plan of NACPT as a cannabis school Canada.

The programs at NACPT cover every professional training you can imagine in this sector. From quality assurance, master grower, head of security, validation to facility management, good production and Health Canada regulations the choice is endless.

What more do you need when you can study at your own convenience too?! Choose your schedules from online, onsite or hybrid learning mode at NACPT and never worry about quitting your job to get your education.

The industrial cannabis production students will get intense hands-on training with growing cannabis and Cannabis QAQC students will train in HPLC labs, both available on-campus.

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

NACPT Pharma College won the Best Cultivation Educator Award from the Grow-Up Conference and Expo in which it was chosen amongst seven cannabis education providers including leading universities and colleges across North America.

