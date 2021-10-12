Redpoint Gainesville Provides Off-Campus Student Housing

Gainesville, Florida, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Gainesville is pleased to announce they provide off-campus student housing for students attending the University of Florida and Santa Fe Community College. The comfortable complex offers upscale housing options with apartments, townhomes, and garden-style homes.

The fully furnished apartments at Redpoint Gainesville give students their choice of two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each unit offers students a stress-free lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus events. With full gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry, students get the convenience of independent living in a college-friendly environment with low per-person rental rates.

Students living at Redpoint Gainesville can take advantage of various community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, private study lounges, a movie and presentation theater, a resort-style swimming pool with a cabana, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, and more. The complex is pet friendly.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Gainesville website or by calling 1-352-247-7900.

About Redpoint Gainesville: Redpoint Gainesville offers a collection of apartments, townhomes, and garden-style homes for a comfortable college lifestyle. The off-campus housing gives students everything they need to live their best college life. The per-person rental rate eliminates concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Redpoint Gainesville
Address: 5120 SW 13th Place
City: Gainesville
State: Florida
Zip code: 32607
Telephone number: 1-352-247-7900

