Lark at Kohl Offers University of Wisconsin Student Housing

Madison, Wisconsin, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark at Kohl is pleased to announce they offer student housing options for those attending the University of Wisconsin. The convenient location provides a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to classes and on-campus events.

Lark at Kohl provides various floor plans to give their residents the flexibility they need to live with friends or meet new people with the roommate matching service. Students can choose studio, one, two, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes for a personalized living environment. The affordable per-person rental rate includes a fully furnished unit, in-unit laundry, Internet access, trash disposal, and water and sewer.

Residents of Lark at Kohl get access to various upscale community amenities for a better quality of life, including a fully equipped 24-hour fitness gym, fire pits, a grilling station, coffee bar, a beautiful outdoor terrace, and more. With electronic community access and on-site management, students will enjoy a safe, comfortable quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing offered can find out more by visiting the Lark at Kohl website or by calling 1-608-665-1500.

About Lark at Kohl: Lark at Kohl is an off-campus housing complex close to the University of Wisconsin, giving students convenient campus access while remaining independent. The per-person rental rate protects residents from roommates who can’t pay their rent. The complex provides students with a better quality of life.

Company: Lark at Kohl

Address: 110 N. Bedford St.

City: Madison

State: Wisconsin

Zip code: 53703

Telephone number: 1-608-665-1500