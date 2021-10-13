Latest Trends in Global Industrial Fabric Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Industrial fabrics are used in a variety of applications, including conveyor belt, transmission belt, protective apparel, automotive carpet, flame resistance appareland others.It possesses high strength, scrub resistance, and good light stability, which makes it useful in applications such as conveyor belt, protective clothing, warp knitting, hoses, industrial sewing threads, and narrow & broad fabrics. However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for industrial fabric s from the industries mentioned above is expected to show a sharp decline. The global industrial fabric market size is expected to grow from USD 108.3 billion in 2020 to USD 162.9 billion by 2025, projecting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast periodbetween 2020 and 2025.

Over the past years, industrial fabric manufacturers have strengthened their position in the global industrial fabrics market by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers& acquisitions. However, owing to lockdown announced by several countries in 2020, the demand for industrial fabric from automotive carpet and transmission belt has declined sharply, which resulted in declined demand for industrial fabric . For instance, as per European Automobile Manufacturers Association the demand for the demand for new cars in Europe is declined by 25% in first quarter of 2020, thereby reducing composites demand.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report include Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Habasit AG (Switzerland), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), and ContiTech AG (Germany) are a few of the key players in the industrial fabric market. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc. (France), W. Barnet GmbH & Co. Kg (US), Dupont (US), Johns Manville (India), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), and G.R. Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd. (UK) and among others.

The industrial fabric business of these companies is severely affected due to the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic. Reduced demand for industrial fabric from several OEMs and disruption in the supply chain have compelled the industrial fabric manufacturing companies to operate at partial capacities. However, several industrial fabric manufacturers have focused their concentration on new product development. These developments, coupled with end-use industries resuming their operations at full capacities, would create demand for industrial fabric s during the forecast period. For instance, Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced the launch of TrustShield Biological, a personal protective apparel medical fabric designed to shield against hazardous pathogens.