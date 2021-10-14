Softline ActivePlatform is now available on Microsoft’s AppSource Marketplace

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Microsoft has introduced ActivePlatform, a brokering portal for cloud service sales by Softline Group, to its AppSource Marketplace, raising the platform’s visibility and helping customers to compare its advantages with other solutions on the market.

Before AppSource was added, the platform’s authorization procedure was simplified to speed up the onboarding process for new customers. The target audience (which includes Microsoft CSP partners, such as resellers and distributors) will now be able to request a trial of ActivePlatform to get a feel for how the solution works.

“Microsoft’s input is of great importance to us, and these changes have definitely made the platform more accessible for resellers. We’re looking forward to developing the service further and improving integration for new vendors. In fact, we have recently launched the SaaS version, which means that now the platform is even more affordable for our smaller customers.

An ever-growing number of vendors are embracing the subscription business model, so automating the customer lifecycle (particularly sales, billing, and integration with ERP systems) is clearly becoming key to success in the market. This solution offers an effective way to automate customer journeys, while also bringing down transaction costs and increasing profits,” commented Softline ActivePlatform’s CEO, Dmitry Levkovich.

About ActivePlatform

ActivePlatform is part of Softline Group, a leading global IT solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity. The platform offers a full-service automated cloud brokering solution for cloud service providers and internal IT hubs which aims to make it easier to manage cloud delivery and profitability. The platform brings vendors, providers, developers, and resellers together in one ecosystem for buying, selling, and managing cloud services. Through its open vendor integration framework, ActivePlatform offers businesses a comprehensive catalog of the cloud services they need in order to thrive.

ActivePlatform can be used for SaaS, PaaS, IaaS aggregation, delivery, and monetization. The user-friendly platform also provides insights into how resellers and cloud services are using services.

ActivePlatform is headquartered in Minsk, Belarus and provides solutions for distributors, cloud solution providers, and telecom operators.