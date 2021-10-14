PowerAdSpy Declares A New Feature Ft. Search Shopify Ads

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Shopify, the world’s largest eCommerce store where one can find any item without any hassle, involves a lot of hard work and advertising to make the brands successful. Indeed it requires lots of strategies and the motivation to defeat all your competitors. Searching for competitor’s ads will give the users a clear picture of how to host ads for the brand. That’s why, PowerAdSpy introduced a special feature, through which any user can search Shopify ads of their competitors.

Apart from the announced feature, PowerAdSpy even offers different privileges to its clients, which involves finding ads as per relevant keywords, call-to-actions, and getting information about competitors’ ad campaigns through Geo-Targeting. Marketers/Creators can grab this deal to create lucrative campaigns and generate more leads for their business.

With the Shopify ad’s feature, the workload of the marketer becomes much easier, as they can find the most relevant and eye-catching ads to target customers. It will help them have a glimpse of successful running ad campaigns by different Shopify store owners. Not only this, but the user gets complete details of the ad engagement, and users can increase their profits without any hassle.

PowerAdSpy, a dominant ad intelligence tool offers a 7-day free trial plan for its users to grab the advantage of understanding how PowerAdSpy actually works. The tool is not only for eCommerce websites but even improves the ad campaigns for Social Media Advertising. Some other benefits include:

Find hidden niches

Host unique ad campaigns

Reduces the hassle to create content

Identify campaign targets

Niche research, and more.

“PowerAdSpy is working every day to upgrade itself and announce interesting features all along to grab the attention of its users to subscribe for a better ad hosting experience. With a package of power-packed features, the audience gets complete visibility and can filter ads as per their niche, ” says the CEO.

About PowerAdSpy:

Ads play a crucial role in the lives of competitors and PowerAdSpy reduces the workload and the investment of time by the users and handles everything itself.