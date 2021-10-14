Seven alleys and streets selected as new tourist attractions in Gyeonggi Province

SUWON, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Gyeonggi Provincial Government and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization announced that they will operate tour and hands-on programs from October at seven tourist sites selected for the 2021 Themed Alley & Street Tour of Gyeonggi Province.

Since announcing the selections in April, Gyeonggi Province has undertaken preparations for their full-fledged operation, including the development of tour courses, the creation of photo zones, the production of promotional contents, and the strengthening of participating resident capabilities.

In an effort to enhance regional tourism competitiveness and develop specialized tourism resources, Gyeonggi Province has implemented the development of the Themed Alley & Street Tour program since last year. This year’s selections include:

Nopbit Goeul Street in Goyang-dong, Goyang City;

Manserogunha Street in Gunha-ri, Gimpo City;

Budaejjigae Street in Uijeongbu City;

Gyeonggi Millennium Theme Alley in Yangpyeong County;

Gyeongchun Line Time Travel Street in Gapyeong County;

Marina Alley in Jeongok-ri, Hwaseong City; and

Oido Sea Street in Siheung City.

For the tour courses of Nopbit Goeul Street and Manserogunha Street, local commentators (who were selected from among local residents and trained) guide tourists to each street’s historical spots, such as: Nopbitgol, the site of Byeokjegwan, a relay station used by Korean officials from Hanseong (now Seoul) to receive Chinese delegates during the Joseon Dynasty; and the Tongjinhyanggyo Confucian School, a government-run provincial school of the Goryeo Dynasty.

The Uijeongbu Budaejjigae Street course consists of a tour of the Uijeongbu Fusion Culture & Tourism Promotion Center (which exhibits stories of the street and its merchants) and an experiential VR hall where visitors with children are able to enjoy making budaejjigae (a spicy sausage stew) virtually. The VR program is operated on a reservation basis.

For the Gyeonggi Millennium Theme Alley course, Gyeonggi Province has renovated old murals and set up photo zones utilizing a yellow theme to remind visitors of the ginkgo tree at Yongmunsa Temple.

Visitors following the Gyeongchun Line Time Travel Street course can enjoy promotional videos featuring music stations, retired train cars, markets and more, as well as exhibitions held on retired trains.

The Marina Alley course and the Oido Sea Street course were developed especially for individual travelers. These courses connect tour programs with local businesses and specialties. For instance, Marina Alley course participants can take a sunset yacht tour while Oido Sea Street course participants can buy DIY meal kits prepared with seafood market products.

The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization is holding a promotional event for 14 tour courses (seven from this year and seven from last year). Those who would like to take part in this event can visit the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization’s Instagram (@gyeonggi_tour) or Facebook (@gyeongi together) pages.

Seven courses designated in the previous year include:

Hwaseong Haengnidan Street in Suwon City;

Multicultural Food Street in Wongok-dong, Ansan City;

Shinjang Shopping Street Somssi-ro Mapssi-ro in Pyeongtaek City;

Street of 100 Years in Bukbyeon-dong, Gimpo City;

Ceramic Art Village Corridor Road in Icheon City;

Idong Galbi Alley in Pocheon City; and

Green Frog Story Street in Yangpyeong County.

Choi Yong-hoon, Director of the Tourism Division at the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, said, “Gyeonggi Province will complete pilot operation of the courses while thoroughly complying with COVID-19 quarantine rules. With the operation of these themed tour courses, we will strive to attract tourists and improve the local economy in the future.”