Ocean Freight To India – Finding Reliable Ocean Freight Forwarders For Exporting Products

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Freightwalla is India’s leading freight forwarder that provides hassle-free export/imports of goods from across the globe. The company offers services globally in South-East Asia, Middle East, APAC, Europe, North and Latin America. In addition, to getting complete transparency over your entire supply chain, you also get reliable freight services from the expert at affordable prices. Within 4 seconds you can find your best shipping options.

Freightwalla offers exceptional services and has years of experience in handling global shipment. Get instant quotes, real-time tracking, and much more. The best thing to hire professional freight forwarder is that you save time and optmize your supply chain using the expertise of your supply chain partners.

Finding a right ocean freight forwarder

Freight Forwarders offer several services such as customs clearance, and real time tracking of the shipment. Freight Forwarders leverages several business models to meet customers freight forwarding requirements and take care of all complete ownership of freight movement from any country to India.

Access to Global Network

When you pick the right freight forwarder like Freightwalla you can take advantage of their global network. They deal with the organization of all sizes. They offer cost-effective, efficient solutions so that the market can run smoothly. They offer several services such as Instant quotations & booking for ocean freight, rates & scheduling options, full cost break down, Real-time tracking, automatic updates & alerts to assist with real-time tracking of cargo, online documentation, rate prediction and smart reporting (daily status, monthly spend and historic pricing reports).

Number of services

The right freight forwarder is going to provide you with multiple services such as making your freight ready for shipping, buying cargo insurance, preparing documentation, storage, transportation, etc. They are established and can deal with any issue that could occur during shipment transit.They can eliminate all the burden of freight forwarding from your shoulder with their expertise.

Build customer relationship

Among the several benefits of choosing the right freight forwarder, you also get to build amazing customer relationships with your partners overseas. They are going to deliver your goods in appropriate condition and on time. You emerge as a brand of reliable supplier through customer satisfaction. They always maintain quality and help build long-term relationships with your partners.

Company information

BTJ Logistics PVT Ltd

2nd Floor, UdyogBhavan

WalchandHirachand

Morg, Ballard Estate

Fort, Mumbai-400001

Email: – hello@freightwalla.com

Contact number: – 1800-102-006(India)

+91 82913 06655 (International)