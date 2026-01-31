JG Autographs, Inc.’s Part II of Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy Auction is Up and Online Now

Danvers, MA, 2026-01-31 — /EPR Network/ — Part II of JG Autographs, Inc.’s online auction titled Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy, featuring a diverse selection of autographs, photographs, ephemera, and artifacts related to John F. Kennedy, Jackie, and the Kennedy family and associates, is online now (at www.JG.Limited). The sale ends on Tuesday, February 24th, at 8:30 pm Eastern Time.

The Part I auction, held in November 2024, contained material from legendary collections, including the Chester Clifton Papers, the estate of Father Ronald Hoskins, the Robert L. White Museum Collection, Evelyn Lincoln’s personal collection, Cecil Stoughton’s photographic archive, and items from the Dave Powers estate. The Part II auction has material from these same notable collections.

“The timing of this auction is especially meaningful as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, a milestone that invites celebration of the individuals who have shaped the American story,” said Jared Gendron, founder and president of JG Autographs, Inc.

Gendron added, “Few figures embody that legacy more powerfully than Kennedy. Alongside Abraham Lincoln, he stands as the most highly collected U.S. president and, arguably, one of the most collected historical figures of all time.” The Part II auction contains 530 lots.

The auction starts strong from the beginning, with lot #1 being a John F. Kennedy autographed 8-inch-by-10-inch glossy photograph depicting a classic studio portrait of Kennedy during his U.S. Senate years. The photo is inscribed in bold ink along the left margin, “To Perry / Best of Luck / John Kennedy / U.S. Senator / Mass.” The image retains strong contrast and clarity and is an attractive signed display piece from JFK’s senatorial period. The estimate is $3,500-$4,500.

Lot #5 is a JFK autographed one-page typed lyrics sheet from his 1960 presidential campaign song “High Hopes,” inscribed at the upper right, “For Dorothy / from / John Kennedy.” The lyrics are adapted from Frank Sinatra’s popular recording and reference Kennedy’s candidacy during the 1960 election cycle. Kennedy benefited from the support of Sinatra, who adapted his 1959 hit song “High Hopes” into a campaign anthem. The sheet should sell for $3,000-$4,000.

Lot #35 is an Inga Arvad autographed two-page letter from Christmas Day 1943, typed on both sides of a single sheet and signed in red ink “Your, Inga-Binga,” addressed to John F. Kennedy as “Jack Dearest.” Arvad (1913–1973) was a Danish journalist, beauty queen (Miss Denmark 1936), and prominent social figure in Washington, D.C. in the 1940s. She became romantically involved with Kennedy while he was a young naval officer. The letter should hit $4,500-$6,000.

Lot #36 is a George de Mohrenschildt handwritten addressed airmail envelope to Doris Burns, signing his name as “G. de Mohrenschildt”. It’s postmarked Gananoque, Ontario, August 24, 1951. De Mohrenschildt (1911–1977) was a Russian-born geologist and petroleum consultant. In the early 1960s, he became acquainted with Lee Harvey Oswald and Marina Oswald. This placed him under intense scrutiny following the assassination. The lot has an estimate of $3,500-$4,500.

Lot # 6 is a John F. Kennedy handwritten note, penned in ink, requesting travel arrangements for himself and Jacqueline Kennedy, reading in full: “Please make reservations for two returning afternoon of Jan 2nd to Washington from West Palm Beach for Jackie + me — J.” The note is written in Kennedy’s distinctive hand. The content, although routine, offers a glimpse into JFK’s personal travel planning during his presidency. The note is estimated to breeze to $3,000-$3,500.

Lot #9 is a John F. Kennedy White House telephone attributed to August Kettean Thomas, Chief of Police of Palm Springs, California, used during JFK’s 1962 visit to the city. The red, white, and blue desk phone was manufactured by Stromberg-Carlson and bears the White House medallion at the center of the rotary dial. It’s accompanied by the original printed Palm Springs White House telephone directory dated December 1962. The pre-sale estimate is $1,500-$2,000.

Lot #14 is a John F. Kennedy original admission ticket for the “Breakfast with President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy,” held on Friday, November 22, 1963, in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Texas, Fort Worth. The event was sponsored by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and scheduled for 8am, just hours before the President’s assassination in Dallas later that day. The ticket is numbered No. 484 and lists an admission price of $3.00. The estimate is $1,500-$2,000.

Lot #397 is Frank Sturgis’s autographed, handwritten 7-page manuscript on the assassination of President Kennedy, written entirely in pencil within a spiral-bound notebook. The text presents Sturgis’s personal narrative and conspiracy-focused interpretation of events surrounding the JFK assassination and its Cold War context. Sturgis was a Cuban-American operative and soldier of fortune, best known for his role in the Watergate burglary. The lot should garner $900-$1,200.

Lot #24 is an Abraham Zapruder autographed First Day Cover honoring John F. Kennedy, issued May 29, 1964, on the official USPS memorial stamp commemorating the late president. The cover features the “In Memoriam” cachet with Kennedy’s portrait, dates 1917–1963, and the quote “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” Zapruder (1905-1970) famously filmed JFK’s assassination. The lot’s estimate is $700-$900.

Lot #332 is a John F. Kennedy Texas Welcome Dinner admission ticket honoring President Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon Johnson, issued by the State Democratic Executive Committee for the formal dinner held at the Municipal Auditorium in Austin, Texas, on November 22, 1963, the date of JFK’s assassination. This gold foil ticket granted admission to the official welcome dinner scheduled for 7:30 pm. It’s expected to change hands for $700-$900.

Lot #33 is a Marilyn Monroe original vintage gelatin silver press photograph depicting the late actress arriving at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, to perform her iconic rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” for JFK at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Monroe is pictured wearing a legendary Jean Louis gown—designed by Bob Mackie—and is accompanied by her former father-in-law, Isidore Miller. The photo should top out at $600-$750.

Lot #285 is Jacqueline Kennedy period 8-inch-by-10-inch silver gelatin photograph by Yousuf Karsh, depicting the First Lady in an elegant formal portrait. The image captures Jackie posed in evening dress with pearl necklace, a classic Karsh composition emphasizing poise, grace, and sculptural lighting. This is a vintage photographic print from the period, not a later reproduction. Karsh is one of the most important 20th Century photographers. The estimate is $250-$350.

Bidders please take note: 30-minute extended bidding starts on Tuesday, February 24th at 8pm Eastern time. Starting then, the clock will reset for another 30 minutes each time a bid is placed on an individual lot. The 30-minute clock reset is unique for each lot, with every lot going into its own unique countdown during extended bidding.

To learn more about JG Autographs, Inc. and Part II of the Collecting Camelot: The Kennedy Legacy auction online now and ending on Tuesday, February 24th , or to register online to start bidding and buying, please visit www.JG.Limited.

