Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2022

The Electronic Adhesives Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Electronic Adhesives Market size is expected to value at USD 7.80 billion by 2022, due to their enhanced conductive and thermal properties, and growing preference over soldering systems. Growing importance of electronic compact devices like compact discs (CD), USB drives, and communication drives are expected to fuel market demand for electronic adhesives over the forecast period. Globally, the electronic adhesives industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Miniaturization of electronics components is one of the key contributing factor for industry growth in the last few years. Latest trend associated with replacement of existing printed circuits boards (PCBs) with multi-chip modules is anticipated to drive market growth as well. Printed circuits boards (PCBs) are laminated plastic boards, which are manufactured with the use of adhesives that helps in bonding conformal coatings with surface-mount components, wire tacking, and encapsulating components.

In addition, recent advancements in the semiconductor technologies, which are used in industrial and consumer applications, is expected to stimulate market growth due to wider product application scope. Some of common applications of the electronic adhesives that is used in solid-state devices include information processing device such as lighting & displays and smart cards based on LEDs and OLEDs.

However, higher installation costs associated with laminating & packaging machinery and product assembly are some of key challenges for industry growth to a certain extent. Yet, substantial investment by industry participants for research & development activities are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry players over the next seven years. Introduction of micro-electronic systems like chemical detectors, explosive detection sensors, flexible sensors, and imaging devices that are capable if identifying security threats project a positive market expansion in the upcoming years.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Thermal conductive

Electrically conductive

UV curing

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Surface mount devices

Potting & encapsulation

Conformal coatings

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Henkel

Kyocera Chemical

3M

Mitsui Chemicals

Hitachi Chemicals

Dow Chemicals and many others

