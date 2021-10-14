London, UK, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London, UK during October 14-15, 2021 to share your research findings, promote knowledge exchange and network with a broad audience in the field of microbiology and immunology.

i-Vaccines 2021 is an annual gathering for researchers, practitioners, and educators to share the insights and discuss the recent innovations, research, concerns as well as practical challenges encountered, and development to improve healthcare sector’s preventive and cure needs. The conference’s global goal is to deliberate and disseminate innovative ideas among academics, research and development executives, scientists, industrialists, and policymakers to deepen the comprehension and transform the knowledge into innovative solutions for patient care.

The i-Vaccines Operating Committee invites the submission of abstracts covering a broad range of cross-cutting topics including Vaccines and Gene Therapy, Viral Oncogenesis, Advances in viral diagnostics, CoronaVirus Vaccines (COVID-19), Antiviral therapy, Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Hepatitis viruses, HIV, clinical trials etc for information exchange and a fertile ground for the establishment and encouraging multidisciplinary collaborative studies.

Join us and witness the booming industry by taking part in i-Vaccines 2021 and giving new opportunities from around the world to your career and business. We’ll be pleased to host you in London.

WHO ATTENDS i-VACCINES 2021

Researchers, Scientist

Microbiologists and Immunologists

Healthcare Professionals

Associations and Societies

Academia: Professors and Students

Policymakers, Influencers

Healthcare Investors

Business Professionals and Representatives

Software for Health industry & management

Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent Research and Development

Disease-specific Vaccines

Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy

Virology

HIV Research

CoronaVirus Research (COVID-19)

Vaccines in Specific

Novel Vaccine Delivery Methods

Clinical Trials

Viral Genetics and Evolution

Viral Infections and therapy

Vaccines Safety and Ethics

WHY i-VACCINES 2021