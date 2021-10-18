Lucintel Forecasts Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market to Reach $0.3 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the continuous fiber thermoplastic market is projected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.

Browse 164 figures / charts and 134 tables in this 280 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Glass fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on reinforcement type, the continuous fiber thermoplastic market is segmented into glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the glass fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to because it offers high tensile strength and provides outstanding electrical properties.

“Within the continuous fiber thermoplastic market, the transportation industry segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the transportation industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.

“North America will dominate the continuous fiber thermoplastic market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Major players of continuous fiber thermoplastic market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TenCate, Cytec, Toho Tenax and LANXESS are among the major continuous fiber thermoplastic providers.

